Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.86) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.56). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($4.83) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter worth $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.60%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.46%.
Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.
