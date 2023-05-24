Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.23). The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.91) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Replimune Group news, insider Sushil Patel sold 15,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $281,128.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634 in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Replimune Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,054,000 after purchasing an additional 430,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after acquiring an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,810 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.