ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

RNW opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global



ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.



