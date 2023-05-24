Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $21.23 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $21.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $20.39. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $22.46 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $150.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $139.70. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $3.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 25.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 89,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 182.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after acquiring an additional 90,673 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

