Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,443,790. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

