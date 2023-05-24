Atb Cap Markets Comments on TechnipFMC plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research note issued on Sunday, May 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTI. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of FTI opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,771,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,724 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 29.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,579,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 815,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 49.3% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 463,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.