Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Michael Povey Sells 241,915 Shares of Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Rating) insider Michael Povey sold 241,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$10,886.18 ($7,257.45).

Truscott Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get Truscott Mining alerts:

About Truscott Mining

(Get Rating)

See Also

Truscott Mining Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Westminster project covering an area of 9 hectares and 8 blocks; the North Tennant Creek project comprising an area of 77.71 square kilometers and 52 blocks; and the Barkly project located within the Tennant Creek mineral field in the Northern Territory.

Receive News & Ratings for Truscott Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truscott Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.