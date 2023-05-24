Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM) Insider Michael Povey Sells 241,915 Shares of Stock

Truscott Mining Co. Limited (ASX:TRM – Get Rating) insider Michael Povey sold 241,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$10,886.18 ($7,257.45).
Truscott Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 1.55.
About Truscott Mining
See Also
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Truscott Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truscott Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.