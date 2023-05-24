The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Director Diana Renee Moore Buys 500 Shares of Stock

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) Director Diana Renee Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $12,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
First Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of FBMS stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.
First Bancshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.
First Bancshares Company Profile
First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.
