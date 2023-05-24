The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Director Diana Renee Moore Buys 500 Shares of Stock

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) Director Diana Renee Moore purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $12,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

First Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,987,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after buying an additional 428,546 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

