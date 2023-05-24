Exelixis, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,039. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

