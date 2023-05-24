Andrew Andrea Acquires 29,259 Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Stock

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) insider Andrew Andrea bought 29,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £9,948.06 ($12,373.21).

Marston’s Stock Performance

LON:MARS opened at GBX 33.82 ($0.42) on Wednesday. Marston’s PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 62.35 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.12. The firm has a market cap of £223.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Marston's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 54 ($0.67) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.93) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. As of October 11, 2022, the company operated 1,468 pubs. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.