Rao Mulpuri Buys 47,468 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) CEO Rao Mulpuri bought 47,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $11,392.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VIEW stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.32. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. View had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. Research analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
