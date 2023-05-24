Rao Mulpuri Buys 47,468 Shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) CEO Rao Mulpuri bought 47,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $11,392.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VIEW stock opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.32. View, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. View had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. Research analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of View by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,216,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of View by 34.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,164,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of View by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,106,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 521,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of View by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,205,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 118,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

