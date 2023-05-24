CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Buys £13,680 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £13,680 ($17,014.93).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £35,340 ($43,955.22).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,840 ($12,238.81).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,740 ($9,626.87).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £7,860 ($9,776.12).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde acquired 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,120 ($30,000.00).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde acquired 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £19,650 ($24,440.30).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde bought 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,656.72).

On Monday, March 13th, Max Royde bought 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($13,432.84).

On Friday, March 10th, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £16,200 ($20,149.25).

On Wednesday, March 8th, Max Royde bought 23,263 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £31,870.31 ($39,639.69).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

LON:CNIC opened at GBX 114.56 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 132.86. CentralNic Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £328.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,560.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

