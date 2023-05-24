Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 1,578 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $17,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,408.10.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $3,207.60.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accolade by 6,063.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

