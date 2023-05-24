Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh Sells 1,578 Shares of Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) CEO Rajeev Singh sold 1,578 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $17,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,094,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 230 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $2,408.10.
  • On Tuesday, April 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 220 shares of Accolade stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $3,207.60.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Accolade by 6,063.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Stories

