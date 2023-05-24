LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 800 Shares

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $10,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $359.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.08. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.85.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About LSI Industries

(Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.