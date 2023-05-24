Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) CEO Acquires 546 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) CEO F Brad Denardo bought 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.39 per share, with a total value of $14,954.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.