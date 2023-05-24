Insider Buying: National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) CEO Acquires 546 Shares of Stock

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) CEO F Brad Denardo bought 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.39 per share, with a total value of $14,954.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,963.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.07. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78.
National Bankshares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
National Bankshares Company Profile
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
