Helen Fisher Purchases 10,204 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Rating) insider Helen Fisher acquired 10,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$10,020.33 ($6,680.22).
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.89.
About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals
