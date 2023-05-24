FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

