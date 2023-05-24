FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after buying an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of SSNC opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

