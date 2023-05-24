FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 351 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $8,072,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,397,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.86.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $152.01 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.16 and its 200 day moving average is $196.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,295 shares of company stock worth $26,828,122 over the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

