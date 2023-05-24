FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

MTN opened at $234.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

