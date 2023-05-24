FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 38.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.