FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,331,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,908,000 after purchasing an additional 348,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,730,000 after acquiring an additional 47,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,708,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of POR opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

