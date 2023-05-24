FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

BBY opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock worth $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.