FDx Advisors Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 309.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,894,000 after purchasing an additional 919,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,811,000 after purchasing an additional 793,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.80. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

