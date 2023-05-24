FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,596 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1,244.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,554,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 18,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,879,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 3,888,331 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

