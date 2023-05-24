FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $174.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.87.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,462 shares of company stock valued at $8,298,143 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.