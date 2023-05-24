FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $911.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $578.11 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $888.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $849.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

