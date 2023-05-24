T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.76 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,519 shares of company stock worth $19,878,255. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

