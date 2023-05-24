FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,513 shares of company stock worth $22,944,820. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group Stock Down 3.1 %

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $834.71.

TDG opened at $783.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $831.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $754.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $700.90.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.