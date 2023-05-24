M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 39.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

