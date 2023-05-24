First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Stock Position Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 44.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

FAF opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

