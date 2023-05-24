FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,991 shares of company stock worth $2,633,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Stock Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $110.98.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.