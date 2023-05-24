FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 6.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

