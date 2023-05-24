ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ASGN from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ASGN from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

ASGN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $106.88.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). ASGN had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASGN

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.