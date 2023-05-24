FDx Advisors Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 125,751 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.37.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,421. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

