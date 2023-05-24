FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.15.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

