FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

NYSE SPG opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

