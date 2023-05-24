FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Solar by 677.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,695,000 after buying an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,409 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,073. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $200.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.12 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

