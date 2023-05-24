Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.