Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RPC by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RES opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

RPC Dividend Announcement

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). RPC had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

RPC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on RPC from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

