PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,634,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,385,000 after buying an additional 186,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 68,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 18.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 60,363 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,390.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,613,921.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,921.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jose A. Briones bought 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,914.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 67,560 shares of company stock valued at $364,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $364.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.44%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

