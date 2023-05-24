Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 367,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,739 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,277,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,675,000 after buying an additional 688,376 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.68.
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. 23.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
