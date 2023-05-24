Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BGC Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,277,000 after buying an additional 691,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BGC Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,588,000 after buying an additional 841,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,089,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 175,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.62.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

