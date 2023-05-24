3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,947.50

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,947.50 ($24.22) and last traded at GBX 1,946 ($24.20), with a volume of 67682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,929.50 ($24.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,025 ($25.19) to GBX 2,275 ($28.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.61, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.33.

3i Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 29.75 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,352.79%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.89) per share, with a total value of £87,400 ($108,706.47). Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.