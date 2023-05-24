Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $38.26

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $39.97. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 434,635 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $523.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YINN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 110,682 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $912,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

