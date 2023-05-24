iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.27

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.27 and last traded at $99.23, with a volume of 39113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.56.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.41.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

