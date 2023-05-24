Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.48

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

IRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). Analysts predict that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth approximately $42,187,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the first quarter worth approximately $11,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

