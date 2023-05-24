iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.27

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $89.39, with a volume of 229732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 542,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,802 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 237.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

