Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.63

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 61083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 61.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

