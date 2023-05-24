MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.97

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 98717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 110.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 103.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 611,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

